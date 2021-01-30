The Islamic State (ISIS) militants allegedly have beheaded two female politicians, who were kidnapped from the Kurdish region of Syria earlier last week, local news sources have reported.

This is said to be the first time that ISIS also known as Daesh has beheaded women. The assassination came to light after their bodies were discovered in the northeastern Hasakah province on January 23.

According to local sources, the Islamic State militants, who have taken responsibility for the kidnapping and murder of the two politicians. The group allegedly was miffed that the two women were part of an institution that was promoting equal rights for Arab women in the region.

The Daesh terrorists reportedly dressed up as the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) - an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militia, who have played a key role in assisting US forces in thwarting the Salafist forces in Syria.

According to the Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC), the two slain female politicians have been identified as Hind Latif Al Khadir, who was head of the economy committee of the town of Til Shayir, and Sa'da Faysal Al Hermas was co-president of the town's people's council.

Both the women were allegedly targeted for their work with the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES). In December, ISIS has similarly beheaded two official male officials working with AANES and left a warning that anyone working for the institution will meet a similar fate.

The RIC sources revealed that since June has increased its attacks against AANES officials in the region to destabilize "NE Syria."

Janet Grabowski, a Human Rights Activist supporting the cause of a free in a tweet indicated that the ANNES officials were being targeted as "Arab women" were being taught that they had same rights as Arab men. Some didn't like that of course."

The ISIS militants, who follow an extreme form of Salafist ideology, is opposed to any form of progress or rights being accorded to women. During its peak, the ISIS that controlled swathes of land in Syria and Iraq introduced archaic punishments such as stoning to death, beheading and even had sex slave markets where it used to sell kidnapped women.