Days after Syria alleged that the American occupation forces in the country burned large areas of wheat crop fields, a report now has emerged that the destroying of the food crop was carried out by the US forces on the orders sanctioned by President Donald Trump.

The report titled Confirmed Trump Ordered Syria's Wheat Crop Burning During Pandemic claimed that the US forces were carrying out the orders that were sanctioned by The White House. President Donald Trump had signed the orders for the burning of agriculture lands in Syria.

On May 17, the local Syrian news report claimed that US forces burned down 20 hectares of the wheat crop in Syria.

The report published in SANA reported that a plane belonging to the American occupation forces dropped thermal balloons over the agricultural lands in the countryside of Shaddadi, south of Hasaka. The thermal balloons burned a large area of agricultural land that wheat crops in Hasaka province.

The US forces used Apache helicopters that flew close to the ground dropping several thermal balloons.

The local SANA reporter said that fire destroyed 200 dunums (20 hectares) of wheat fields in Adla village, in Shaddadi countryside, south of Hasaka.

The incident also sparked an uproar among Syrian supporters who were appalled at the lack of condemnation from the international community including the United Nations.

"US forces, illegally occupying Syria, used incendiary weapons to set fire to 200 acres of wheat fields in Adla, south of Hasaka. This is your "freedom"? These are your beloved troops? This is a war crime. Where is the intl condemnation? Where's the UN?" activist Richard Medhurst said in a tweet post.

The report, which was carried in Xinhua also alleged that the American occupation planes, while flying in the region have been carrying out provocative flights, at times flew very close to the homes of the people and the agricultural fields, causing panic and fear, especially among children.

There also have been allegations that the US occupying forces in Syria have set up bases in the Syrian al-Jazira, where America is now supplying the rebels with weapons and logistic equipment. The US-funded rebels have been accused of stealing Syrian oil, resources and even food grains.

Pandemic COVID-19 'Driving Food Insecurity to Record Levels' in Syria

The Coronavirus pandemic has worsened the food security situation in Syria. The situation is so dire that Mark Lowcock, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator has raised alarms that the pandemic was now driving food insecurity to record levels.

It is estimated 9.3 million people in Syria are now food insecure – up from an estimated 7.9 million people six months ago.