Irish Man Dies After Being Stung by Swarm of Wasps While Trimming Hedges

A 56-year-old father of three has died after suffering what is believed to be an allergic reaction after he was stung by wasps.

As reported by the Irish Times, Michael Sheehan was cutting a hedge with friends at his home at Carriganine in Macroom, Cork, when he was attacked by a swarm of wasps, who stung him on the back and neck several times at about midday on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

He went indoors to rest but began feeling unwell and a short time later went into anaphylactic shock after suffering what is believed to be an allergic reaction to the stings.

The emergency services were alerted and the Irish Community Air Ambulance from Rathcoole, north Cork, landed at nearby Macroom Golf Club. Paramedics, who arrived quickly at the scene, were joined by emergency medicine consultant Dr Jason Van Der Velde. The medical team were unable to revive Mr Sheehan and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Sheehan's body was removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem has been carried out to try to establish the exact cause of his death. Authorities are treating Mr Sheehan's death as a "terribly sad and tragic incident" and said a file is being prepared for an inquest at west Cork Coroner's Court.

A retired specialist tax consultant who worked for many years with Deloitte in Cork city, Mr Sheehan was a native of Browningston Park in Douglas. He lived at Carriganine near Macroom Golf Club for many years and since his retirement was very involved in the running of the golf club.

Mr Sheehan is survived by his wife, Carmel, his son, Conor, his daughters, Katie and Aine, and his mother, Norma. He is predeceased by his father, Raymond.