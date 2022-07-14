20 Killed As 3 Russian Missiles Hit Vinnytsia City Centre Near Maternity Hospitals; Dead Child Found Inside A Blood-Covered Stroller On The Roadside (VIDEO)

At least 20 people have been killed and dozens are injured as three Russian missiles hit Vinnytsia City Centre near two maternity hospitals in Ukraine on Thursday. The strike near the two maternity hospitals has also killed a child as locals found a dead baby inside a stroller.

"3 Russian rockets hit a building with office premises. The Officers' House and nearby residential buildings have also been damaged," according to the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko.

Videos that emerged on the internet show massive plumes of smoke rising into the sky and people rushing towards a damaged building to help others.

Some other videos shared on social media also show dozens of burnt cars outside the building and medics taking injured people to hospitals.

A fire broke out at the site of the strike and spread to a parking lot, where about 50 cars are now burning. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. Klymenko sent a specialized investigative and operational group of the Main Investigative Department of the National Police and a forensic laboratory to Vinnytsia, according to Pravda.

"Every day, Russia kills civilians, kills Ukrainian children, carries out missile attacks on civilian facilities, where there is no military target. What is this if not an open act of terrorism," said Zelensky.

