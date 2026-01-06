Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Plans to Flee to Russia If Security Team Turns On Him Amid Ongoing Nationwide Protests: Report

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is reportedly preparing a contingency plan to flee to Moscow if his security apparatus turns against him, as unrest continues to spread across the country with protesters openly calling for his death.

The 86-year-old leader would flee Iran alongside a small inner circle if the country's military can no longer contain the growing protests or if security forces begin to switch sides, according to an intelligence source cited by The Times. The group would include about 20 close aides and family members. The source added that Khamenei's son, who is widely viewed as his preferred successor, would also be part of the escape plan.

Planning to Flee Country

Khamenei's reported exit plan closely resembles the flight of former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, who escaped Damascus by air and arrived in Moscow with his family as opposition forces overran the capital in December 2024.

"They have plotted an exit route out of Tehran should they feel the need to escape," which includes "gathering assets, properties abroad and cash to facilitate their safe passage", the source said.

The relationship between Tehran and Moscow has warmed noticeably in recent years, particularly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. According to the source, Khamenei holds a personal admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Iran has backed Russia with various weapons systems and has even assisted in building a factory for unmanned aerial systems. The deepening partnership was formalized in early 2025, when the two countries signed a 20-year strategic agreement aimed at expanding defense cooperation and pushing back against what they described as "unilateral coercive measures."

Safe Haven

At the same time, Russian officials stressed that the treaty stops short of committing Moscow to directly support Iran in any military conflict. The unrest has already turned deadly, with at least 19 people reported killed as demonstrations spread across 22 of Iran's 31 provinces.

In many cities, crowds have openly chanted "Death to Khamenei," reflecting the depth of anger on the streets.

At first, the Ayatollah appeared to dismiss the fury, publicly vowing to put the protesters "in their place."

The nationwide protests have been fueled in part by an escalating humanitarian crisis. Iran is enduring its worst drought in decades, leaving more than 10 million people in Tehran regularly without reliable water service.

At the same time, the country is facing a severe economic breakdown, with the currency collapsing to about 42,125 rial for a single U.S. dollar.

Amid the turmoil, President Trump warned that the United States would step in "if Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters," adding that such treatment of civilians "is their custom." Iranian officials swiftly rejected the warning, responding that any U.S. military involvement would be met with force and that American troops would be considered "legitimate targets."