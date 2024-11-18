Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei: Poisoning Rumors Spread Amid Health Speculation

Reports about Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's health have sparked intense speculation online. Claims suggest the 85-year-old leader is "seriously ill," with some alleging poisoning as the cause.

Social media is awash with unverified posts, many alleging Khamenei is on ventilator support due to suspected poisoning. One user wrote, "Ali Khamenei is serious and on ventilator support after suspected poisoning. Suspect is Israel." Another claimed, "Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has reportedly died from food poisoning in what some suggest was a covert Mossad operation."

Other posts assert his illness is severe and linked to political unrest. One read, "Protests erupt as Iran's Supreme Leader battles suspected poisoning. Credible sources confirm he is on ventilator support." Despite these claims, no official confirmation has been provided by Iranian authorities.

Speculation intensified after an October 27 report from The New York Times stated Khamenei was "seriously ill." The report suggested that his second son, Mojtaba Khamenei, might assume leadership. Since then, rumors of his health deteriorating, including claims of a coma, have proliferated.

On Saturday, Times Now Digital investigated these rumors and found no evidence to substantiate claims of Khamenei being in a coma. The platform emphasized the absence of credible sources backing the allegations of poisoning or critical illness.

The backdrop to these rumors includes recent geopolitical tensions. Following Iranian missile attacks on October 1, Israel responded with precision strikes targeting key Iranian infrastructure. Some believe these developments could have fueled the speculation about Khamenei's health.

Social media users have also linked these rumors to unrest within Iran. Allegations suggest factions within the regime may be leveraging health concerns to influence leadership transitions. However, such theories remain unproven.

As of now, there is no verifiable information confirming Ayatollah Khamenei's illness or any alleged poisoning. Iranian state media and officials have remained silent on the matter. Observers urge caution, highlighting the potential for misinformation in politically charged situations.

The Iranian Supreme Leader, a pivotal figure in the country's political and religious landscape, has faced health rumors in the past. However, these latest claims have reignited discussions about succession and the stability of Iran's leadership.

With no official statements, the reports remain speculative. The global community continues to monitor the situation, awaiting confirmation or denial from credible sources. Until then, the swirling rumors should be treated with skepticism.