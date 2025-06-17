Iranian Missile Strike Forces Shutdown of Israel's Largest Oil Refinery in Haifa

Israel's largest oil refinery, Bazan Group, announced the complete shutdown of its Haifa Port facilities following a devastating Iranian missile strike early Monday morning. The attack killed three employees and caused severe damage, including fires that continue to rage at the site.

Footage aired by local media showed thick flames engulfing the industrial complex. Firefighting teams were still working to control the blaze hours after the attack. The damage primarily impacted the power station responsible for supplying steam and electricity to the refinery's operations.

"All refinery and subsidiary facilities have been shut down," Bazan stated in a disclosure to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company is currently evaluating the extent of the damage and exploring recovery options.

This strike came amid a deadly four-day escalation between Iran and Israel, triggered by Israeli airstrikes across Iranian territory last Friday. The ongoing conflict has claimed at least 244 lives in Iran and 24 in Israel, with casualties mounting on both sides.

Israel confirmed that the latest missile barrage killed at least eight people and injured dozens. Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, saw four fatalities when a missile hit a residential building. Mayor Rami Greenberg confirmed evacuations of hundreds from the damaged and nearby buildings.

Air raid sirens echoed across Israeli cities as multiple explosions were reported in the north and central regions. Black smoke rose over Haifa, signaling both the refinery fire and the broader threat of intensified warfare.

The refinery shutdown is expected to impact Israel's fuel supply and energy infrastructure, raising concerns of economic fallout if the conflict continues to escalate.

