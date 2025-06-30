Iranian Cleric Issues Fatwa Against Trump and Netanyahu, Labels Them 'Enemies of God'

In a bold religious ruling, senior Iranian Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi has declared former US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "enemies of God." The announcement, made through Iran's Mehr News Agency, urged Muslims around the world to unite and take a stand against the two leaders.

Ayatollah Makarem issued the fatwa after accusing both Trump and Netanyahu of threatening Iran's leadership and its religious foundations. He stated that any person or government that poses a danger to the Islamic Republic or its religious figures should be treated as a mohareb—a term used in Islamic law to describe someone who wages war against God. Under Iranian law, a mohareb can face severe punishment, including execution, exile, or even amputation.

The cleric warned that any Muslim or Islamic country cooperating with these leaders would be committing a sin, calling such alliances "haram," or forbidden. He added that those who suffer while opposing these "enemies" would be rewarded spiritually as fighters in the path of God.

This decree follows a recent wave of violence. On June 13, Israel reportedly carried out airstrikes on Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure, killing high-ranking officials and scientists. In response, Iran launched missiles at Israeli cities. The US, siding with Israel, bombed three of Iran's nuclear facilities, prompting Iran to retaliate by attacking a US base in Qatar. Tensions have continued to rise, with threats of further escalation on all sides.

This is not the first time a fatwa has sparked global controversy. In 1989, Iran's then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa against author Salman Rushdie over his book The Satanic Verses. That edict led to years of threats, attacks, and ongoing debate about freedom of speech and religious sensitivity.

As the Middle East faces increasing instability, the international community watches closely. Both the US and Israel have warned Iran against pushing its nuclear programme further, hinting at stronger responses if Tehran continues uranium enrichment. Netanyahu recently stated that the latest strikes on Iran "will change history," while Trump has issued warnings of further military action.