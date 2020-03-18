Researchers from Iran have developed a new combination of drugs to treat the lesions in the lungs of coronavirus or COVID-19 patients. According to the Head of the Scientific Committee of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters confirmed, the researchers were able to develop a combination of medicines that could treat the pulmonary lesions.

Mostafa Ghanei, the Head of the Committee added that the research was developed in the University of Medical Sciences in Baqiatallah Hospital of Tehran. It was developed in two infectious and pulmonary groups.

A Chinese media reported Ghanei saying that the"complex" combination of three medicines could reduce the period of hospitalization in the patients. The head of the committee handling Covid-19 in Iran said that 40 percent of the patients who were administered this medicine left the hospital within a short period of time.

Covid-19 status in Iran

As of Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education believes that there are 16,169 cases of the Covid-19 and 998 deaths because of the virus. Iran has been noted as one of the hardest-hit countries because of the new coronavirus. There has been a crackdown on the information that the country has shared with the public.

There is a rising number in the death toll in Iran which has also caused a lot of criticism towards the country from the rest of the world. A few days ago, a commercial satellite company released images of a large pit the size of two football fields to the media which has also caused concern.

Virus first began in Qom

In Iran, the virus first began in Qom a religious site in the country. The government first acknowledged the virus in the country in February when two deaths were reported in Qom. But reports suggested that the virus had struck the country days or even weeks prior to these deaths.

Following these political and religious leaders were also tested positive which has caused an alarm in the citizens. The netizens have also shared posts that show the situation in the country. The new development in the combination of drugs by the Iranian researchers might help in resolving the issues related to the lungs easily. The Covid-19 can be severe in certain patients because of age or other issues.