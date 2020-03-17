The coronavirus affected Iran has temporarily freed about 85,000 prisoners which include the political prisoners responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, a judiciary spokesman stated on Tuesday.

The number of deaths in Iran due to the deadly virus has crossed 850 and over 14,900 people are infected across the country, which is one of the worst national outbreaks outside China from where the novel virus originated.

Iran frees prisoners

"So far, some 85,000 prisoners have been released ... Also in the jails we have taken precautionary measures to confront the outbreak," judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said. He did not elaborate on when those released would have to return to jail.

A day after Iran released 70,000 prisoners in early March, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman, said he had asked Tehran to free all political prisoners temporarily from its overcrowded and disease-ridden jails to help stem the spread of coronavirus. Rehman said only those serving sentences of less than five years had been freed, while prisoners charged with heavier sentences and those linked to their participation in anti-government protests remained in jail.

Iran released at least a dozen political prisoners

Iran has released at least a dozen political prisoners in the past days, according to activists and rights groups. But prominent political prisoners still remain in jail. The United States has called for the release of dozens of dual nationals and foreigners held mainly on spying charges in Iran, saying that Washington will hold the government directly responsible for any American deaths.

Iran's clerical rulers have rejected locking down cities despite the rising death toll and the rate of new cases but they have urged people to avoid travelling ahead of Iranian new year on March 20 amid concerns over the further spread of the virus. Many Iranians have ignored calls by the health authorities to stay at home, and shops and restaurants remained open in the country. In a rare move, the establishment has closed the holy Shi'ite Muslim sites and shrines in Mashhad and Qom, the epicentre of Iran's coronavirus outbreak.

Police dispersed a group of hardline demonstrators

Police dispersed a group of hardline demonstrators who gathered on late Monday at Imam Reza Shrine in Mashahd and Masumeh Shrine in Qom to protest against their closure, state media reported. Two protesters had been arrested. Officials have blamed US sanctions, reimposed on Tehran since Washington quit Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with six powers, for hampering Tehran's fight against the coronavirus.

Tehran has called on other countries to back its call for lifting of US sanctions. Sources told Reuters on Monday that Washington was unlikely to ease sanctions on Iran despite an appeal from China that it does so because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Iran said it had asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $5 billion in emergency funding to combat the outbreak.

Kuwait reported 7 new cases

The United Arab Emirates, a rival of Iran, has put aside differences to lend support by sending two planes carrying 32 tonnes of medical supplies, including gloves and surgical masks. Other countries in the Middle East have imposed strict measures such as closing their borders and suspending flights.

Kuwait's health ministry on Tuesday reported seven new cases, all among Kuwaitis who had been to Britain to take the country's toll to 130. Bahrain on Monday reported the Arab Gulf region's first death from the disease as the number of infections in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council crossed 1,000. Oman, which lies across the Gulf from Iran, said anyone entering the sultanate as of Tuesday would be quarantined. It had earlier imposed restrictions on entry to allow only Gulf Arab citizens.

(With agency inputs)