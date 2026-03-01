Iran - Israel War: Everything We Know So Far About Flight Cancellation or Diversion to Middle East

The United States and Israel's attack on Iran, and a series of unpredictable strikes by Iran, led to the suspension, cancellation, or diversion of flights across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

Several countries in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Iraq, Iran, and Israel, have closed their airspace due to the ongoing tension. Airlines that suspended, cancelled, or rerouted their services to the Middle East for a day or a week due to airspace closure include British Airways, Wizz Air, Virgin Atlantic, and Turkish Airlines. According to these Airlines, they are closely monitoring the security situations and are preparing further adjustments.

Here is the List of Flights Cancelled, Suspended, or Diverted