Iran - Israel War: Everything We Know So Far About Flight Cancellation or Diversion to Middle East

The tension between Iran, Israel, and the United States has led to the closure of several airspaces in the Middle East. Flights across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East have been either cancelled or suspended due to the ongoing tension between the three countries. The United States and Israel's attack on Iran, and a series of unpredictable strikes by Iran, have led to the cancellation, suspension, or diversion of several flights.
Several countries in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Iraq, Iran, and Israel, have closed their airspace due to the ongoing tension. Airlines that suspended, cancelled, or rerouted their services to the Middle East for a day or a week due to airspace closure include British Airways, Wizz Air, Virgin Atlantic, and Turkish Airlines. According to these Airlines, they are closely monitoring the security situations and are preparing further adjustments.
Here is the List of Flights Cancelled, Suspended, or Diverted
- British Airways - The airline cancelled its flights to Bahrain and Tel ? Aviv until March 3. According to a statement released by British Airways, they are currently monitoring the situation while considering safety as the "top priority".
- Wizz Air - The airline halted all its flights to and from Amman, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi until March 7. The schedules may change depending on the situation, the airline said.
- Virgin Atlantic - The airline cancelled its London Heathrow - Dubai flight service as a precaution on Saturday (February 28). Virgin Atlantic also stopped using Iraqi airspace as a precaution.
- Turkish Airlines - The airline cancelled all its flights to the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Syria, Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon until March 2.
- Emirates - The airline cancelled its operations from Dubai Airport due to airspace closure in the Middle Eastern region.
- Iberia Express - The airline temporarily cancelled all its flights to Tel Aviv due to the ongoing tension between Iran, Israel, and the United States.
- Air India - The airline cancelled all its flights to the Middle East due to the airspace closure.
- Russian airlines - The airline has suspended all its flights to Iran and Israel. Due to the airspace closure, the Russian Ministry of Transport has planned alternative routes for other Gulf countries.
- KLM - The airline is currently assessing the situation to prepare for the cancellation, suspension, or diversion of its flights to the affected areas.
- PIA - Pakistan's national carrier has suspended all its flights to the affected areas.
- Indigo - The airline has asked its passengers to closely monitor the flight status before departure.
- Bulgaria Air - The airline has cancelled all its flights to Tel Aviv until March 2.
- Qatar Airways - The airline has cancelled all its flights due to airspace closure.
- Air France - The airline cancelled all its flights to and from Israel until March 1 due to the airspace closure.
- SpiceJet - The airline has cancelled all its flights to the Middle East due to the airspace closure.
- Greece's Aegean Airlines - The airline has cancelled all its flights to and from Erbil, Beirut, and Tel Aviv due to the airspace closure in the Middle East.