Iran claimed that it has killed a CIA spy who allegedly sold information regarding the West Asian nation's missile program to the US. A former employee of the ministry of defense, Reza Asgari, was executed last week, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili mentioned, as reported by the Mirror.

The relationship between the US and Iran has worsened in recent times due to a series of incidents. Last month, Iran issued a warrant for US President Donald Trump for the extermination of Qasem Soleimani, who was a top Revolutionary Guards general. The Asian country asked Interpol to issue a red notice but the international organization mentioned that it will not grant Iran's request.

Iran Wants to Arrest Trump

The US president is one of the 36 people who got accused of murder and carrying out acts of terrorism following the drone attack that claimed the life of commander Soleimani, as per Tehran's prosecutor. Trump is at the top of the suspect list, the prosecutor mentioned.

Last year, Iran claimed that it had captured 17 CIA spies, some of whom got sentenced to death. In the month of February, the nation stated that it had sentenced a man to death for spying for the CIA and for trying to pass information about Tehran's nuclear program.

In the month of July, Iran made an announcement that it has sentenced an Iranian for spying on Soleimani for US and Israeli intelligence. Gholamhossein Esmaili said, "Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, one of the spies for the CIA and the Mossad, has been sentenced to death," as per reports.

CIA Agents in Iran

"He had shared information about the whereabouts of martyr Soleimani with our enemies. He passed on security information to the Israeli and American intelligence agencies about Iran's armed forces, particularly the Guards," Esmaili further added. Last year, Trump had rubbished the claims that Iran captured CIA spies and sentenced them to death.

An official from the intelligence ministry had earlier alleged that the CIA-trained agents infiltrated important and vital private sectors of Iran, which include, nuclear, economic, military and cyber sectors, for stealing the secrets.

Qasem Soleimani was killed by a drone attack conducted by the US on January 3, 2020, near the Baghdad international airport. The major general of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was reportedly going to meet Iraqi prime minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi in Baghdad. Nine others were along with Soleimani due to the attack.