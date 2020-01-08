Several rumours are running on air regarding Apple's highly-anticipated budget smartphone iPhone SE 2 alias iPhone 9. Expected to go for production in January 2020 and release in March 2020, the upcoming device images have been leaked on the internet.

The rendered images leaked by prolific leaker OnLeaks and iGeekBlog hints the upcoming budget iPhone may look quite identical to the existing iPhone 8. If the leaked images are to trust, the iPhone SE2 or 9 will come up with a similar polished stainless steel finish with rounded edges. The frosted glass casing appeared in the images hints the budget iPhone would have wireless charging support too, just as iPhone 8.

The front design claims, the soon-to-be-released iPhone would have a physical home button integrated with TouchID functionality. According to OnLeaks, the device would also be a bit thicker on the side in comparison to the iPhone 8. As expected, the iPhone 9 would feature a single camera lens accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash.

According to earlier rumours, the iPhone 9 would pack an A13 Bionic processor to offer super-smooth performance and a 4.7-inch LCD display. The battery inside the device would obviously be inferior to iPhone 12. According to a previous report, the iPhone SE2 would sport 3GB RAM for offering decent performance.

The leaked images also hint the iPhone 9 would be catered in the market as an upgrade for the iPhone 8 users. But ironically, numerous dated iPhone holders have already moved either to either big-display iPhone versions or to the compact iPhone XR. So Apple might eye for a new range of potential buyers or the users on a budget.

Offering a TouchID integrated home button with a retro design raises questions in our mind regarding the success of the upcoming budget iPhone. But Apple has a track record of proving its critics wrong with ground-breaking success. We wish, the iPhone SE2 aka iPhone 9 would repeat the same.