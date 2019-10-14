Rumours of the iPhone SE 2 have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Now, a new report suggests that the successor to Apple's most affordable iPhone will arrive Q1 2020. Ahead of the phone's launch, some of the key details, including pricing and specs, have surfaced.

Pricing and Release Date

Last month, Apple launched three iPhone models; the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Although they're great phones, they come with a hefty price tag, which ranges between $699 and $1,099. So, if you're in the market for a new iPhone you might not have to shell out as much.

Earlier this month, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Securities, revealed that Apple will release the iPhone SE 2 early next year. Now, Kuo has disclosed additional details about the budget smartphone's specs and pricing. The analyst expects the second generation of the iPhone SE to be priced at $399, CNET reported. This would make sense given that the iPhone SE, which arrived in March 2016, also retailed for the same price.

Specs

The original iPhone SE was essentially an iPhone 5S with upgraded specs and Apple is doing something similar for the iPhone SE 2. As Kuo pointed out, the iPhone SE 2 will mimic the look and design of the iPhone 8 but will come equipped with improved hardware.

The iPhone SE 2 will be powered by the A13 processor, the same one that powers Apple's iPhone 11 series. Kuo also confirmed that the iPhone SE 2 will come with 3GB RAM and will be available in two storage variants: 64 GB and 128 GB. The model will be available in three colours: Space Gray, Silver and Red.

Kuo also noted that the upcoming model will not feature the 3D Touch functionality and this does not come as a surprise, given that Apple had the feature removed from its recently-launched flagship devices as well. The 3D Touch feature will be replaced with Haptic Touch.

Kuo expects the iPhone SE 2 to entice iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus users who cannot update to iOS 13, have a tight budget or are not tempted by the high-end features of the iPhone 11 series of devices.