The iPhone SE 2 rumour mill has been on overdrive since early 2019 with reports suggesting that Apple will finally launch the successor to the hugely popular and most affordable iPhone (the iPhone SE) in 2020.

Now that we have entered 2020, the anticipation only seems to be heightening with each passing day and so do the rumours which keep coming on an almost daily basis.

iPhone SE 2 will get FaceID

The latest rumour regarding the iPhone SE 2 is that the upcoming smartphone will have a feature that Apple has been talking about since the launch of the iPhone X back in 2017.

The iPhone X was a revolutionary iPhone because not only did it bring the all-screen notch display to the limelight but also came with the most advanced biometric facial recognition unlocking system on a phone called FaceID. Now it seems the long-awaited iPhone SE 2 will come with FaceID.

SE 2 will have a TouchID-only variant as well

Japanese Apple rumour blog Macotakara suggests that there will be a variant of the upcoming affordable iPhone that will have FaceID as well as another variation that will come with TouchID only.

According to Macotakara, the latest information regarding the presence of FaceID on the iPhone SE 2 comes from Apple suppliers who were showcasing their products at CES 2020.

Is it going to be called iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9?

Macotakara has a fairly credible track record when it comes to Apple rumours and is counted among the most reliable sources for Apple-related news due to its connections with Apple's Asian supply chain and accessory manufacturers.

It is a little surprising that what we have assumed so far to be one of the cheapest iPhones is turning out to be an upgrade over the not-so-affordable iPhone 8. There are also some rumours that the iPhone SE 2 will actually end up being named the iPhone 9 due to its similar design but upgraded hardware over the iPhone 8.

If the rumours of the iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 with FaceID turn out to be true, it I'll be the first time a non-X iPhone will come with the feature which till now has only been seen on the iPhone X series.

There is also a probability of a regular iPhone SE 2 with TouchID and the second SE2 model with FaceID could be the rumoured iPhone SE 2 Plus, although we are not sure if the iPhone SE 2 Plus will even be launched.

Whatever the case may be, the iPhone SE 2 is the most eagerly awaited smartphone. Although the FaceID rumour comes from a reliable source, it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

For the record, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 and hopefully even the iPhone SE 2 Plus sometime in March in keeping with the launch timeline of the original iPhone SE.