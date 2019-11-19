Black Friday is just around the corner and there's a reason why it is known as one of the biggest shopping events of the year: shoppers wait anxiously for Black Friday to make most of their expensive purchases. Although it's still a week away, online retailers have already started enticing customers by offering early discounts and deals in the days leading up to Black Friday and Thanksgiving.

There are several offers available on the Apple iPhone as well, and these include new and previous generation models of the flagship device. The iPhone deals, from online retail giants like Walmart and Amazon, either have hundreds of dollars knocked off the price tag or come bundled with bonus gift cards. However, some of these deals come with a caveat, requiring users to activate the device on a certain carrier or choose a specific plan. Here are all the iPhone Black Friday deals in 2019:

Target

Target's Black Friday deal offers buyers with a $200 gift card on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max with AT&T or Verizon. There's also up to $500 off if you trade in select Apple devices.

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a discount of up to $500 on the new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. All you need to do is choose your iPhone model, activate it on either AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, and trade-in your current iPhone. This deal can save you up to $350 and will require an in-store visit.

T-Mobile

Get an iPhone 8 free or up to $450 off an iPhone 8 Plus by trading-in an eligible older iPhone and activating a new voice line on a qualifying rate plan.

Walmart

Get a $450 Walmart eGift when you buy a new iPhone XS and activate it on a purchase instalment plan with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. Gift cards are also available for the iPhone XS Max or XR ($400) and the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max ($300). Earn up to $250 more on a separate eGift card when you trade in an eligible phone.