Famous tipster and iPhone analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has once again came up with a piece of exciting news for the iPhone addicts. The expert has claimed the upcoming iPhone devices would come up with a massive design change featuring 5G connectivity and OLED display and more importantly, without any lightning port. However, these Without port iPhones would be unveiled at 2021, reported 9to5Mac.

The 2020 iPhones

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple would come up with 5 iPhone devices in the coming year. The smallest of them featuring a 4.7-inch display is expected to be the next generation budget iPhone SE2. The rest of the four devices would boast a 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, 6.1-inch and a gigantic 6.7-inch display. To offer an immersive viewing experience, the 2020 iPhones would also pack an OLED display and powerful camera.

Kuo tipped, the 4.7-inch iPhone would feature a single rear camera, while the 5.4-inch and one 6.1-inch model would pack a dual-camera setup as the primary camera. And another 6.1-inch and the 6.7 inch iPhones would feature an iPhone 11-like triple camera system. The 2020 iPhones featuring triple-camera sensor would also flaunt time-of-flight 3D sensing technology.

What about the designs



Kuo asserted the upcoming big-display iPhone devices will come up with an "iPhone 4"-like the design. The much anticipated iPhone SE2 would, however, feature an LCD display and an iPhone 8 like form factor.

Kuo predicted that the Cupertino based company would unleash at least two iPhones in 2021, out of which one would be a powerful upgrade of iPhone SE2, and expected to arrive as its Plus version. Interestingly, if Kuo's prediction is to be believed, these iPhones would sacrifice the lightning port as Apple would prefer to go all wireless. He mentioned, these iPhones would come up with a switch to USC-C from Lightning instead.

To come under expensive iPhone lineup

However, he also mentioned, that Apple would come up with the all-wireless design in the expensive iPhone lineup. The iPhone SE2 Plus would also have an all-screen design by sacrificing the home button. However, he also mentioned that the SE2 models would stay away from Face ID authentication.

The iPhone SE2 would arrive somewhere in the first half of 2020, and the rest would be unveiled sometime later (probably by September). However, Kuo didn't mention anything about the upcoming iPhone's launching.