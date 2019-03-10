Apple consumers are eager to see what the new line of iPads the company has to offer this 2019. Unfortunately, it looks like the 7th generation iPad will have little to offer in terms of features.

Mac Otakara claims that the 7th generation iPad will come with the practically the same things previous 6th generation models carried. It will still have the iconic headphone jack and continue to use Touch ID instead of the Face ID biometric security feature that the iPad Pro models are now using.

As far as the display of the 7th gen iPad is concerned, it remains unclear on what the metrics will be. Despite suggestions that the next Apple tablet will sport a slightly larger display, the same report claims that feedback coming from suppliers are erratic.

Some are claiming that it will be a 10-inch display while others have said that it will also remain the same. Seeing how it is only a 0.5-inch difference, the change in display size may not be noticeable on their end, Mac Rumors reported. There is also no word on whether the tablet would continue to rely on Lightning or USB-C for charging and data connectivity.

Apple reportedly plans to introduce the 7th generation iPad alongside the iPad Mini 5. With focus likely on the latter, the Cupertino company may be planning to simply release a new variant of the Apple tablet with the focus mainly on the iPad Mini 5. There is no official word yet on when the tablets will make their debut although recent government filings hint at a potential unveiling happening soon, Apple Insider reported.

The 7th generation iPad is branded as the budget-friendly tablet for folks who want a handy tablet to use on the go. And while the new features leave a lot to be desired, critics speculate that the new Apple tablets could be coming out with faster processors.

Apple will reportedly have an event this coming March 25 and some are anticipating an announcement pertaining to the iPad 2019. The said event will focus more on hardware although new developments or updates could be squeezed in afterward.

The 6th generation iPad model is available for $329 and its successor is expected to be priced at about the same range.

