Iowa Woman's 3-Year-Old Dies Due to Negligence, She Tells Cops Child Died Due to Car Seat Strap

An Ida Grove, Iowa, woman has been arrested and charged with the death of her 3-year-old son in May.

As reported by the Sioux City Journal, Billie Mosier, 23, is charged with one count of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony that carries a 25-year prison sentence. Mosier turned herself in on Thursday and was released from custody after posting a $25,000 bond. Her initial appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

Mosier Told Investigators She Found Jordan Slumped Over in His Car Seat, Strangled by the Strap

On May 4, Mosier called 911 for first responders to come to her home in Battle Creek because her son, Jordan Reed, was unresponsive. The child was transported to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove and then to Children's Hospital in Omaha. He was pronounced dead on May 5, and an autopsy was performed the following day by the Iowa State Medical Examiner's office, prompting an investigation into the child's death.

According to a complaint filed in Ida County District Court, Mosier told investigators she had driven home, found Jordan slumped over in his car seat when she arrived and believed he had fallen asleep and strangled on the chest strap of his car seat.

Autopsy Confirmed Strangulation was not Consistent with Mosier's Story

The autopsy concluded Jordan died of strangulation, but his injuries were not consistent with Mosier's explanation.

In a September interview, Mosier admitted she had found Jordan hanging from the rear driver's side window, the complaint said, and witnesses had reported seeing Jordan with his head or upper body out the same window during Mosier's drive home from Ida Grove to Battle Creek. Witnesses and videos found on Mosier's phone revealed she regularly left Jordan unsecured while driving.