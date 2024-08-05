Iowa Woman Who Wrote Blog Posts About the Harmfulness of Chemicals Accused of Poisoning Husband

An Iowa woman who blogged about the dangers of harmful chemicals is now accused of poisoning her own husband with eyedrops, according to police.

Daisy Zantjer, 39, has been charged with two counts each of administering harmful substances and domestic abuse causing bodily injury, according to Marion County court records.

Zantjer Wrote Blog Posts About the Dangers of Harmful Chemicals in Daily-Use Products

Over the last few years, Zantjer wrote a series of blog posts warning others about the prevalence of chemicals in everyday household products.

"I am a Christian woman who wants to do right by her family and part of that is keeping them free from harmful chemicals and other toxins that could destroy their body," Daisy Zantjer wrote in a blog post dated Oct. 30, 2018.

According to the charging documents, "Daisy Zantjer did admit during an interview to administering a harmful substance, on two separate occasions, called tetrahdrozoline hydrochloride to her husband Allan Zantjer, in July of 2023."

"On or about the above date and time, the Defendant, Daisy Zantjer did administer a harmful substance known as Tetrahdrozoline to her husband, Allan Zantjer," the charging documents noted, adding that Daisy administered the Tetrahydrozoline by mixing it in his drink without his knowledge. Tetrahydrozoline is often found in over-the-counter eye drops and nasal sprays.

'It's Like Feeding Someone Arsenic'

"It's like feeding someone arsenic," the author wrote in a LinkedIn blog post about doing your own research dated Nov. 1, 2018. "It's not going to kill that person right away. It's killing them slowly."

The anti-chemical and anti-toxin messages appear part and parcel of efforts directing readers to shop at organic retailers.

"I want to see others who care about themselves join me in being toxic free and financially free," one post reads. "If you decide you want to transfer to spending a toxic free and organic store, feel free to message me and I will give you my website."

Zantjer was arrested on July 30 by local and state police. She is being detained on a $12,000 cash or surety bond. A preliminary hearing in her case is slated for Aug. 8.