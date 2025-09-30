Iowa Teen Dies After Being Mistaken for a Squirrel During Hunting Trip

An Iowa teenager has been killed in a hunting accident that took place in rural Brighton.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said 17-year-old Carson Ryan of Washington died while squirrel hunting Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Mistaken for a Squirrel by Fellow Hunter and Shot in the Head

According to a news release from the DNR, Carson Ryan "... was mistaken for a squirrel by a member of his hunting party and was struck in the back of the head."

Ryan was taken to UI Health Care Medical Center where he died. The Iowa DNR is noted that this was an accidental shooting and that while the investigation is ongoing, it doesn't expect any charges to be filed.

GoFundMe Set Up for Ryan, Receives $50,000 in Donations

A GoFundMe to support Ryan's family has already raised more than $50,000. Multiple Iowa schools are encouraging their students and staff to wear orange and black in memory of Ryan which is highlighted on the Main Street Washington Facebook page.

Main Street Washington posted, "The Washington community has suffered a loss. A young man, beloved, kind, caring and inspiring was taken far too soon. We expected our community to show up, to support his family and friends. We knew they would be there for all who are grieving his tragic loss. What we didn't expect, but maybe should have, was the outstanding support from neighboring communities and school districts."

According to the Washington High School website, Ryan was on the homecoming court. This week is homecoming week for the school.