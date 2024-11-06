Iowa Mother Shot Dead by Daughter's Ex as She Tried to Help Her Move Out of His Home

A mom was shot dead while trying to help her daughter move out of an ex-boyfriend's home and the ex-boyfriend is now facing murder charges.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in Des Moines, Iowa.

When the deputies arrived, they found Ruth Sue Ann Robinson, 45, and her husband, Tony Ray Robison, 52, with gunshot wounds, as reported by the Des Moines Register. They were both taken to the hospital, where Robinson was pronounced deceased. Tony Ray Robinson remains in critical condition as of Monday, Nov. 4.

Deputies charged Hamza Smajlovic, 24, in connection to the shooting and he was arrested at the scene. Robinson was shot in the head while her husband was also struck as Smajlovic fired a 9mm pistol into a residence at his ex-girlfriend, according to police.

Two other victims were also in the home at the time of the shooting. The ex had recently ended the relationship with Smajlovic and was in the process of moving out of his home, which is where the shooting happened, according to the Register. Robinson and her husband were at the home to help her move out.

Smajlovic was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He is being held in an Iowa jail on $750,000 bond.