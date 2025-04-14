Iowa Man Convicted of Killing Random Woman Who Refused to 'Get High' with Him

An Iowa man may spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was found guilty of murdering a stranger on the street after she allegedly didn't want to get high with him.

According to a statement shared by the Polk County Attorney's Office, on Wednesday, a Polk County jury convicted James Bernard Johnson, 43, of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Nikki Loffredo, 42, in July 2024 in Des Moines following a weeklong trial.

Bernard Said He Shot Loffredo Because He 'Felt Disrespected'

Around 4 a.m. on July 27, 2024, Johnson said he saw Loffredo walking on the street, and again at an intersection, before he decided to approach her, according to the attorney's office.

"From his GMC Yukon, he yelled at her to 'come get high' with him, and according to him, she responded, 'Who are you? Never mind, f--k off,'" the release said. Johnson said, according to the attorney's office, that he "felt disrespected" by Loffredo's response and "admitted he fired a handgun four times from his Tahoe."

On the stand, Johnson claimed he "fired at the ground to frighten her" and "denied that he intended to kill her." After the shooting, he "sped off in the vehicle," according to the attorney's office."There was no previous connection between the victim and defendant," the release stated.

Loffredo died two days after the shooting on July 29, succumbing to her injuries. She was reportedly walking home after buying some food at the time of the shooting, according to the Des Moines Register. Surveillance footage and videos from doorbell cameras that captured the shooting were presented during the trial, per the outlet.

Johnson Texted His Girlfriend Afterwards Saying He Had 'Popped Someone Recently'

Johnson was arrested on August 2. According to the attorney's office, evidence revealed Johnson texted his girlfriend at the time that he had "'popped' someone recently." Johnson -- who had past drug convictions -- admitted he had "consumed cocaine and marijuana."

Prosecutor Levi Grove said in his opening statement, per the Des Moines Register, that Johnson -- who was not permitted to have a gun due to past felonies -- "was trolling the neighborhood looking for a reason to use that gun."

The outlet reported that Johnson expressed his guilt during the trial -- after confessing that he lied and tried to "bulls--t" police interviews.

"I never wanted to be responsible for something like that," he said, per the Des Moines Register. "I feel bad, I feel terrible. I didn't mean to hurt her, I certainly didn't mean to kill her." After being convicted by the jury, Johnson faces life in prison for Loffredo's murder. His sentencing is set for June 20.