If you are a PUBG or Fortnite game player and also an Apple phone user, then sorry we have a piece of bad news for you. Apple recently made available its new iOS 13 updates, but unfortunately, it has several bugs which are left unchecked.

iPhone users are unable to play PUBG, Fortnite, and several other high end similar games with ease. They also identified the new three-finger-press-and-hold feature, used for editing text, that is frustrating the gamers for constant interruption of the game.

These games are never single-handed playable ones, as it requires a lot of touch inputs and multiple hand impressions on the screens to have control over the characters in the game. Due to the bug, gamers could use only two fingers or a new modus operandi called "claw grip" where they somehow slip and use their fingers in a creative way to play the game.

This was a strenuous task for many players. The knack for the game faded away for the gamers of those iPhone users who'd updated it to iOS 13. They started complaining about the new update and popup of the text menu in the middle of the game. Apple is also set to release its next update iOS 13.1 on 24th September 2019. For now, PUBG developers have advised them not to update IOS 13 and wait for the iOS 13.1 update, where the issue has been resolved.

The PUBG developers also sent a notice to the users, stating:

"We are aware of an issue for players who upgraded to iOS 13.0, where touching the screen with 3 fingers will trigger an iOS function and interrupt the game".

"We have already raised the issue with Apple, and we will continue working with them to resolve the issue. We suggest players who play the game with 3 or more fingers do not upgrade to iOS 13.0 until this issue is resolved".

Thank you for your understanding.

PUBG MOBILE Team

It's better to wait for the next update iOS 13.1 to enjoy the continuous play. Till then, stick on with the iOS 12 version.