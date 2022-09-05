Investigative Journalist Who Covered Organized Crime, Corruption and Political Scandals in Las Vegas Stabbed to Death

An investigative reporter who spent three decades covering crime and corruption in Las Vegas was stabbed to death outside his own home on Saturday.

Journalist Jeff German, 69, was found dead with stab wounds around 10.30 am outside his home after authorities received a 911 call, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

German Involved in Altercation with Person Before Stabbing

German - who worked in Sin City for most of his career - died of 'multiple sharp force injuries' in a homicide, the Clark County Office of the Coroner Medical Examiner said Sunday. It appears German was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing, which is believed to be an isolated incident, police said.

"We believe the altercation took place outside of the home," Dori Koren, a Las Vegas police spokesman, told reporters. "We do have some leads. We are pursuing a suspect but the suspect is outstanding." Police are still looking for the suspect, and have not released any obvious motive behind the journalist's tragic death.

Who was Jeff German?

German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter who covered corruption and organized crime.

According to the local paper's obituary, German reported on an extensive range of grizzly topics in Las Vegas, including courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime. He was known for his stories about government malfeasance and political scandals and coverage of the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival that killed 60 people and wounded more than 400 others.

German held a master's degree from Marquette University and was the author of the 2001 true-crime book "Murder in Sin City: The Death of a Las Vegas Casino Boss," the story of the death of Ted Binion, heir to the Horseshoe Club fortune. He also broke the story of the killing of Las Vegas mafia associate Herbert 'Fat Herbie' Blitzstein in 1997 in Las Vegas along with co-worker Cathy Scott.

German covered a lot of organized crime stories, including hosting a season of the Review-Journal's true crime podcast, 'Mobbed Up: The Fight for Vegas.'

The podcast was described as being about how "mafia crime families wielded hidden control over more than a third of the Strip's casinos, and federal and state agents were waking up to the enormous task of pushing them out."

He also reported stories about government corruption, political candidates having inappropriate campaign finances and told stories of the rise and fall of the mob in Las Vegas.

'Why Would Someone Kill Jeff?'

Glenn Cook, the Review-Journal's executive editor, said German had not communicated any concerns about his personal safety or any threats made against him.

"He was the gold standard of the news business. It's hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places," Cook said about German. "I'm relieved that police have identified a suspect, and I hope an arrest can answer the question we are all asking right now: Why would someone kill Jeff?"