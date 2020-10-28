A Facebook Live video, captured moments before a fatal car crash in Texas, showed the driver drinking beer throughout while driving the car at a high speed, authorities said. Camilo Morejon, who could be heard saying in Spanish that he drives well when drinking, remained in a serious condition at a hospital while three passengers of the car died on the spot following the crash.

The accident occurred on Sunday when Morejon's 2012 Honda Accord rammed onto an oncoming pickup truck. The driver of the truck remained in critical condition and sustained bleeding in the brain and a broken arm. The three deceased passengers who traveled with Morejon were identified as Leosveyka Gonzalez, Massel Rodriguez and Ricardo Rodriguez-Tamayo.

Morejon was charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle. He was scheduled to appear at a court on Wednesday. However, with the 47-year-old being in a serious condition, it remained unclear if he will appear from the hospital.

Facebook Live Video

Shortly before the crash near Houston, a woman seated on the front passenger started a live feed on Morejon's Facebook account. The nearly 2-minute-long video showed Morejon finishing a bottle of Corona beer and the woman opening another bottle and passing it around.

According to photos posted on Facebook, the woman was Morejon's girlfriend Leosveyka Gonzalez. Two other people sitting on the backseat could be seen tapping on Morejon's shoulder to talk to him as he drove.

Court documents showed that Morejon was driving at a speed of 90 miles per hour when he rammed on the pickup truck that was turning into a gas station, Houston Chronicle reported. Morejon's breath smelled of alcohol, according to investigators. His alcohol level in the blood was 0.168, which is twice the legal limit.

"It's very rare that we see actions of the defendant that close in time to a horrific crash like that but it's what happens it's what goes on moments before lives are lost," Harris County prosecutor Sean Teare said.

Morejon could face up to 80 years of prison if convicted.