Internet Explodes Over Claims of Elon Musk Had a Failed P**ile Implant Surgery

A strange rumor about Elon Musk has taken over social media. Online users claim that the billionaire received a failed penile implant, allegedly leaving him impotent. The speculation started in early 2025 after discussions surfaced about Musk's use of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogates for most of his children. Some suggested he might be unable to conceive naturally, fueling the viral theory.

Origins of the Rumor

The story gained traction when rapper Azealia Banks made a shocking claim on social media. Banks alleged that singer Grimes, Musk's former partner, once told her the rumor was true. Musk and Grimes dated from 2018 to 2021 and had three children together. Only their first child, X Æ A-12, was reportedly conceived without a surrogate. This detail sparked further online speculation.

On February 15, 2025, an X (formerly Twitter) user, @retardednes, replied to Banks in a thread discussing Musk's alleged relationship with Ashley St. Clair. The user casually wrote, "I heard he has a botched penis implant," earning over 590 likes within two days.

Shortly after, Banks quote-tweeted the post, writing, "Grimes told me this too." Her post quickly gained traction, racking up over 15,000 likes in two days. Some dismissed the claim as Banks stirring controversy. Others believed her statement added weight to the rumor.

Social Media Explosion

The claim sparked a wave of memes and reactions across X. That same day, user @theliamnissan reshared Banks' post, amassing over 106,000 likes. Later, the same user tweeted, "All that money and he can't even buy a functional dick," which received over 8,600 likes in just 24 hours.

Another viral post came from @1thousandfaces_, who connected the rumor to ongoing drama involving Musk's alleged partners. The tweet referenced a joke about women stealing male partners, captioning it, "Grimes to Ashley St. Clair," earning over 66,000 likes in two days.

The 'Elong Tusk' Theory

One of the most bizarre elements of the rumor involved resurfaced social media posts from 2021 by Dr. Miami, a well-known plastic surgeon. Screenshots showed him joking about developing an advanced penile implant named "Elong Tusk." While likely meant as humor, some X users, including @KlonnyPin_Gosch, used it as "evidence" supporting the conspiracy. "Elon can't perform because of a botched penis implant," the user tweeted, reigniting the speculation.

No Evidence to Support Claims

Despite the viral nature of the rumor, no credible evidence supports the claim. Musk has not addressed the speculation, and no official sources have confirmed any details. Many believe the rumor originated as satire but spiraled out of control. Others suspect it could be an intentional smear campaign against the tech mogul.

Social Media and Viral Hoaxes

Musk has long been a target of online discourse, and this latest incident highlights how quickly social media can amplify bizarre claims. Whether true or not, Musk remains one of the most discussed figures on the internet. As speculation continues, it serves as another example of how quickly unfounded rumors can take on a life of their own.