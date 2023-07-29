International Friendship Day 2023: Messages, Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, and More

International Friendship Day 2023 is around the corner. Several countries observe this occasion on Sunday (July 30). People from various parts of the day celebrate this day by sending messages, wishes, greetings, and quotes. Sending a brief note, going for an outing, watching a movie together, a coffee hangout, and enjoying a concert are other ways of celebrating this day.

The General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as International Friendship Day in 2011. It is a day to help improve peace between countries, cultures, and communities. The theme for this year is -- Sharing the human spirit through friendship.

People from various countries observe this day on different dates. Mexico, Finland, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Estonia, and Venezuela celebrate this day on February 14. South Africa celebrates this occasion on April 16, and Singapore observes it on the third week of April. Ukraine marks this occasion in June.

Peru observes this day on the first Saturday of July, and Pakistan celebrates it on July 19. Bolivians marks this day on July 23, and Nepal celebrates it on July 30. The friendship day celebrations begin in Paraguay on July 29. Spain, Brazil, and Argentina mark this day on July 29. India celebrates Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August.

Here are some messages, wishes, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp statuses, and Instagram captions to share with friends on International Friendship Day 2023.

Messages

Whenever I am in my trouble, I think you. Whenever I want to party, I think of you. Whenever I am sad, I think of you. Be it any emotion I am undergoing, I always think of you my friend. Happy Friendship Day.

Cheers to us and cheers to the journey that have had together. I am truly blessed to have a friend who has accepted me the way I am and has cared for me unconditionally. Happy Friendship Day to you

With a caring, loving, dear friend like you, I sometimes feel that there is nothing in my life that I miss as you are there to take care of everything.... Happy Friendship Day.

There has been lot of sacrifice, lot of understanding, unconditional love and support that has gone into this friendship.... Warm wishes to my best friend on Friendship Day for making it possible.

There is no distance in this world that can part us because we are strongly connected with our hearts and our friendship is eternal..... On the occasion of Friendship Day, let us raise a toast to the best relationship of our lives.... Love you dear!!!

Wishes

Wishing a very Happy Friendship Day to my dearest, sweetest friend who has always surprised me with doing things that no one would ever do for me.

When I look at you, I feel that you have been blessed with a lot more than you deserve.... Happy Friendship Day to you for having a friend like me.

Wishing a very Happy Friendship Day to my friend. You are the brightness to my smile, you are the light in the dark, you are the hope when I am lost.

Sending warm hugs and heartfelt wishes to my best friend on International Friendship Day. Thank you for being the reason behind my smiles and for making life so much brighter.

Wishing the Happiest International Friendship Day to the one who knows all my secrets and still loves me unconditionally. Cheers to a friendship that will last a lifetime.

Greetings

To a friend who has always been there for me, I thank you for being such a wonderful friend... Happy Friendship Day and always stay as awesome as you are!!!

Finding a friend who connects with you at all levels is extremely rare but I feel I am the blessed child of the Almighty.... Happy Friendship Day to my friend.

When I was small, I used to pray to God to give me the most special friend in this world and when I see you, I know that my prayers have been answered well... Happy Friendship Day.

On this Friendship Day, I promise you that you will always find me in all the stupid things you are going to do in your life because we are contracted partners in crime for life.

You have painted my life in the lovely colours of friendship and brought so much happiness and smiles into my life. Warm wishes on Friendship Day to you.

Quotes

Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything - Muhammad Ali.

Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing - Elie Wiesel.

A true friend freely, advises justly, assists readily, adventures boldly, takes all patiently, defends courageously, and continues a friend unchangeably - William Penn.

Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend - Martin Luther King, Jr.

Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light - Helen Keller.

WhatsApp Status

Let's erase all our ego, envy and support each other in needed time. Happy International Friendship day.

Happy International Friendship day to everyone ! Let's celebrate the bond of trust, faith and loyalty.

Happy International friendship day to all friends who belongs to different nation and cultures.

Let's join hands and support each other for the betterment of our nations. Happy International Friendship day.

A boundary can divide us but never by heart. Wishing all my friends across the world happy world friendship day.

Instagram Captions

Truly honest people don't have many friends, but they do have real friends.

Friendship is like a perennial river which flows forever. It may change it's path but will never ever dry up.

We may apart by the distance but stay connected by the heart forever.

Friends are all we need to make our lives a beautiful blessing. Happy Friendship Day.