The International Criminal Court (ICC) is processing a lawsuit filing that accuses China of using coronavirus as a bioweapon, the court said in a letter sent to the plaintiff.

The Hague court has informed Freedom Watch founder and lawyer Larry Klayman that his lawsuit against China is under consideration. Mark P. Dillon, head of the information and evidence unit of the ICC, sent Klayman a letter acknowledging the complaint.

"We will give consideration to this communication, as appropriate, in accordance with the provisions of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court," the notice reads before adding, however, that this does not necessarily mean an investigation has been opened or will be initiated by the Office of the Prosecutor.

But Klayman says he's "confident that the International Criminal Court will proceed with a criminal investigation and indict the Chinese leadership."

Klayman's lawsuit against China

The class-action lawsuit, filed last month, claims that COVID-19 was man-made and created in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The American also cited US Intelligence agencies with evidence that can prove beyond doubt that coronavirus is a biological warfare weapon that was designed to target other countries.

"Although it appears that the COVID-19 virus was released at an unplanned, unexpected time, it was prepared and stockpiled as a biological weapon to be used against China's perceived enemies, including but not limited to the people of the United States," the lawsuit reads.

The complaint has been filed against the Chinese government, Chinese army, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Director of Wuhan Institute of Virology Shi Zhengli and Chinese army's Major General Chen Wei. Klayman is seeking $20 trillion in damages from China for unleashing the pandemic that has infected more than a 1.4 million people and claimed over 85,000 lives around the world.

The plaintiff added that the COVID-19 virus was "designed" by China to wipe out populations and since biological weapons were outlawed in 1925, China's use of the virus should be treated as a terrorist-related weapon of mass destruction.

Coronavirus accidentally leaked by Chinese lab?

Conspiracy theorists have been pushing the story for quite some time now that the virus was leaked by the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is located just 16 km away from the notorious animal market. According to the state-run People's Daily newspaper, the institute was "capable of conducting experiments with highly pathogenic microorganisms."

Despite being a million-dollar institution with high security protocols, there are reports claiming that researchers at the institute became infected with COVID-19 after being accidentally sprayed by blood, and then transmitting the virus to the local population.

We already know that the institute was carrying out research on bats and was looking for scientists that can help study the relationship between bats and coronavirus, thanks to a series of job listings posted by the institute in November 2019, which have recently come to light.

Another research lab in the city, the Wuhan Centre for Disease Control, which is barely three miles away from the Huanan wet market, the alleged "ground zero" of coronavirus, also regularly conducted experiments on bats to study the transmission of coronaviruses, as recently pointed out by a Chinese documentary.

A study conducted by the South University of Technology also concluded that COVID-19 "probably" originated in the Centre for Disease Control, although shortly after its research was published, the paper was pulled from a social networking site for scientists and researchers.