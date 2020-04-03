A new lawsuit filed with the International Criminal Court (ICC) accuses China of using coronavirus as a bioweapon. Although the theory has already been debunked in the past, a new complaint filed against Beijing claims the deadly virus was engineered in a lab by Chinese scientists.

The class-action lawsuit, filed by Freedom Watch founder and lawyer Larry Klayman last month, claims that COVID-19 was man-made and created in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The American also cited US Intelligence agencies with evidence that can prove beyond doubt that coronavirus is a biological warfare weapon that was designed to target other countries.

Larry Klayman vs China

"Although it appears that the COVID-19 virus was released at an unplanned, unexpected time, it was prepared and stockpiled as a biological weapon to be used against China's perceived enemies, including but not limited to the people of the United States," the lawsuit reads.

The complaint has been filed against the Chinese government, Chinese army, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Director of Wuhan Institute of Virology Shi Zhengli and Chinese army's Major General Chen Wei. Klayman is seeking $20 trillion in damages from China for unleashing the pandemic that has infected more than a million people and claimed over 53,000 lives around the world.

The plaintiff added that the COVID-19 virus was "designed" by China to wipe out populations and since biological weapons were outlawed in 1925, China's use of the virus should be treated as a terrorist-related weapon of mass destruction.

COVID-19 the result of a lab accident?

The argument that COVID-19 is a biological weapon carries little merit as scientific papers have already examined the structure of the virus and traced it to a specific species of bats. However, a recently discovered Chinese documentary has fuelled the conspiracy theory that the coronavirus was accidentally leaked by Wuhan's CDC, which collects research samples from the flying mammals.

As previously reported, the seven-minute film, posted online in December, shortly before the Covid-19 outbreak began, shows the centre's researcher Tian Junhua and his colleague exploring a cave to capture the nocturnal creatures for samples while wearing protective suits. In the documentary, Tian himself expresses the dangers of coming in close contact with bats due to the potential exposure to a host of viruses carried by them.

Tian once failed to wear protective gear in a cave and as a result was exposed to bat urine. In order to avoid contracting a disease, he was forced to quarantine himself for 14 days – the same self-isolation period recommended for people exposed to COVID-19.

The revelation that the centre collected bat viruses for research combined with the fact that Wuhan CDC is located just a few hundred yards away from the Hunan wet market, which was identified by health officials as the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, has led many to believe that the first COVID-19 infection may have occurred due to a laboratory accident.