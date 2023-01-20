The Interest Of Love Ending, Episode 16 (Finale) How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

The Interest Of Love end will focus on the complicated relationship between Ha Sang Soo, Ahn Soo Young, Park Mi Kyung, and Jeong Jong Hyun. Episode 16 is scheduled to air on JTBC Thursday, February 9, at 10.30 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the finale on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the last chapter of this office romance drama with subtitles on Netflix.

The mini-series revolves around the life of four young adults with different interests working at the Yeongpo branch of KCU Bank. They try to understand the meaning of love as they get closer to each other. As the show is only a couple of weeks from its finale, the viewers are curious about what lies ahead for their favorite characters.

The Interest Of Love Ending

Actor Yoo Yeon Seok recently teased the ending of his ongoing drama The Interest Of Love, which is scheduled to air its next episode on January 25. According to him, the story focuses on realistic romance and takes viewers through heartbreaking scenes.

"I had a wish that the last project I did in my 30s would be a romanceâ€”a dream I thought was far-fetched. But when I was reviewing and choosing [my next drama], I found it interesting that The Interest Of Love depicts a realistic love story. It's not a love that has a great background narrative or deals with pain and suffering, but it's so realistic that I found it to be more heartbreaking," the actor shared.

How to Watch The Interest Of Love Ending

The Interest Of Love episode 16 will air on JTBC Thursday, February 9, at 10.30 pm KST. It will be broadcast live with English subtitles for the non-Korean speaking population on Netflix. The international episode release timings are as below:

EST - 8.30 am

PST - 5.30 am

GMT - 1.30 pm

CET - 2.30 pm

The mini-series features Moon Ga Young, Jung Ga Ram, Yo Yeon Seok, and Geum Sae Rok in lead roles. Watch the previous episodes of this office romance drama with subtitles on Netflix.