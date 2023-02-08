The Interest Of Love Actor Yoo Yeon Seok to Portray Serial Killer in New Web Drama

Actor Yoo Yeon Seok, who is currently portraying bank employee Ha Sang Soo in the JTBC drama The Interest Of Love, will appear as a serial killer in the new web drama. The mini-series is titled Unlucky Day. It is based on a Webtoon of the same name. It will focus on the relationship between a taxi driver and a serial killer.

The story begins with a taxi driver meeting an unusual customer who agrees to pay a huge amount for a trip to Mokpo. On his way, the taxi driver finds out his customer is a serial killer. What happens next in the journey will be revealed through the drama, which is scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2023.

Yeon Seok will portray serial killer Geum Hyuk Soo. Lee Sung Min will feature taxi driver Oh Taek. The taxi driver gets this high-paying customer on the day he has a lucky dream about a pig, which symbolizes wealth in dreams. The killer offers one million won (nearly USD 795) to the taxi driver for a trip to Mokpo.

Later, the taxi driver gets smuggled by the killer, who goes on a trip after covering up the crime he committed before getting into the car. Another important character in the story is a desperate mother named Hwang Soon Gyu, portrayed by actress Lee Jung Eun. She chases the serial killer who killed her son.

Yoo Yeon Seok in The Interest Of Love

The actor is currently portraying a bank employee Ha Sang Soo in the ongoing JTBC drama The Interest Of Love. It revolves around the lives of a group of people working in a branch and the various challenges faced by them. The mini-series premiered on December 21 and captured the attention of several K-drama fans across the globe.

The Interest Of Love finale is scheduled to air on JTBC Thursday, February 9, at 10.30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the show by tuning in to the broadcasting channel or streaming it on the official website. People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Ha Sang Soo will try to find Ahn Soo Young in the upcoming episode. She disappeared silently without telling anyone in episode 14. When he finds out about it, he feels dejected. He tries to contact her only to find out that her phone number is not in use anymore.

Sung Soo spends his days in the bank anxiously thinking about the moments he shared with Soo Young. The newly released stills show him recollecting every moment he spent with her. K-drama fans are curious to know if the onscreen couple will get their happy ending in the finale.

Watch The Interest Of Love Finale on JTBC Thursday, February 9, at 10.30 pm KST.