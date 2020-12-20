Instagram model Sveta Bilyalova opened up about her widely circulated "coconut oil" sex tape with Jay Alvarrez saying that social media influencer blackmailed her and leaked it without her consent. Bilyalova explained in a YouTube video why the tape was posted online.

Earlier this month, Bilyalova and Alvarrez's video went viral on Twitter after it was posted on PornHub. However, the highlight of the sex tape was the use of virgin coconut during their act. In one scene, Alvarrez flashed a bottle of coconut oil to the camera, heated it and poured it on Bilyalova. This made the video popular as the "coconut oil" tape.

On Friday, Bilyalova broke silence over the video and said that the video was taken when the two dated for two years before breaking up in 2016. At the time, the Russian model agreed to Alvarrez's request to film them having sex. She explained that he threatened to leak the tape when she wanted to break up with him.

According to Bilyalova, Alvarrez leaked the video because model Alexis Ren — one of his ex-girlfriends— told him he had a small penis. Bilyalova also said that Alvarrez wanted attention and money.

"This is all Jay wanting attention, wanting money, wanting people to see that his d**k is not that small," she said. "It's not my goal to talk s**t about [Alvarrez]. Jay, if you're watching this, I feel very sorry for you. And I hope that things will get better for you in life and that you will actually get better. ... You can't treat people like this."

The 31-year-old also showed what she claimed to be WhatsApp conversations from 2018 with Alvarrez. In one message, he threatened to leak the video if she did not call him. According to Bilyalova, Alvarrez changed his number after their sex tape leaked. She also said that Alvarrez blackmailed her with three videos and that he would likely release the other two videos.

Bilyalova told her fans that she did not want the tape to be posted online. However, she said that she does feel embarrassed about it.

"I have nothing to be embarrassed about," she said. "After all, who doesn't have sex?"

Bilyalova also explained that PornHub told her a number of home sex videos appearing at the website are sent by ex-boyfriends.

"Even if you trust a person, you don't know what they are capable of," Bilyalova said. "You never know."