A man who was believed to be innocent was allegedly killed by parents after young girls lied about him touching them below the waist as a joke. The truck driver name Dmitry Chikvarkin had given the two children who were three and 10 years old lift at the request from one of their parents in Verkhnyaya Pyshma, Sverdlovsk, Russia.

As the mother of the three-year-old named Valeria Dunaeva came to collect the girls, they allegedly mentioned that the man had touched them below the waist. The woman reacted furiously and told her partner Sergey Chabin, who is the father of the 10-year-old. The parents then reportedly attempted to punish the suspected man.

The police believe that the older girl mentioned the man had touched them was lying. The parents are currently facing murder charges, as per reports. The parents along with three male friends went to attack the truck driver, police in Verkhnyaya Pyshma, Sverdlovsk, Russia, stated.

'Innocent' Man Killed by Parents

A law enforcement source told, "They found the man who previously gave a lift to the children. First, he was raped. Then they smashed his head with the same pipe, breaking his skull," as reported by Znak newspaper

The truck driver who is a father of a six-year-old was alive when the group left but later lost his life due to the head wounds, according to reports. A friend said, " He just wanted to help by giving the kids a lift, but he was killed. He would never harm children," as reported by Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

The police said that they have interviewed both the children as they believe that the accusation was a joke. The parents and a person named Mikhail Ivanov, have been detained by the cops. They have been charged with murder with special cruelty by a group of people, as per reports. Two of the other alleged attackers are on the run. The men are going to possibly face life sentences and the woman up to 20 years in prison.