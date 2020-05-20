Daniel Silva, a former contestant on the reality series "Ink Master" has been charged with murder for the crash that killed YouTube star Corey La Barrie. The Los Angeles County's District Attorney's Office confirmed the charge in a press release on Tuesday, May 19.

"A 26-year-old man has been charged with killing the passenger in his McLaren sports car after crashing into a tree in Valley Village earlier this month," the release said, before identifying the tattoo artist.

Murder Charge

Silva, 26, faces one count of murder for the May 10 crash that killed La Barrie on his 25th birthday. "If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison," the release said, noting that a date for his arraignment is yet to be scheduled. Jail records show that Silva's bail has been set at $2 million.

The Crash

Silva was behind the wheel of the black McLaren sports car that crashed while La Barrie was in the passenger seat when he lost control of the vehicle before hitting a street sign and a tree in North Hollywood, Los Angeles. While Silva suffered a broken hip, La Barrie took the brunt of the impact. Both individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the YouTuber was pronounced dead.

Silva, who landed a slot on the 10th season of "Ink Masters" and also won an episode of the show's spinoff, "Ink Master: Angels," allegedly tried to flee the scene of the crash but was stopped by witnesses, according to an LAPD news release. Pictures showed Silva being stretchered off from the scene of the crash.

According to TMZ, Silva was spotted drinking at a party he attended with La Barrie and was traveling 'at a high rate of speed' before the crash. However, he was not charged with DUI. La Barrier's mom also announced the news of his son's death on Instagram saying that "he got into a car with a drunk driver."