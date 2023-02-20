Influencer Faces 6 Years in Prison After Live-Streaming Herself Nude on Instagram in Indonesia

For the crime of flaunting her naked body on Instagram for money, a woman in the Indonesian province of Bengkulu may face up to six years in prison due to Indonesia's strict anti-pornography laws.

According to reports, the 22-year-old local influencer, identified by her initials EY, was arrested late last week after the Bengkulu Regional Police's Cyber Patrol unit saw the suspect's NSFW livestream on Instagram, according to local news outlet Coconuts.

EY Arrested for Obscenity

Police have not made it immediately clear whether Cyber Patrol caught her during her live stream or if they arrested her based on recorded footage.

"The suspect carried out the obscene act on social media for the sake of gifts and tips [from her followers]," Bengkulu Police spokesman Grand Commissioner said at a press conference.

Police said EY would often dress up us a character and cosplay for her followers. Ironically, one of the costumes she wore, which has been confiscated, was that of a police officer.

Faces 6 Years in Prison, $65,000 Fine

EY has been live streaming naked on several occasions out of a hotel in Bengkulu this month. She earned millions of rupiah from the gig, which police said she used to buy high-end phones, among other things.

EY was charged with distribution of pornographic content online under the Information and Electronic Transactions Act (UU ITE), which carries a maximum punishment of six years in prison or a fine of IDR1 billion (US$65,962).

Despite some recent high profile arrests and the obvious risks to producing adult content in Indonesia, ER's case illustrates how the country's adult content creators will persist, be it for kink, profit or both.

In 2021, a 22-year-old influencer was arrested in Bali after she livestreamed herself in the nude and masturbated on camera to thousands of her fans on an app called Mango Live.