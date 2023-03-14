Indonesian Woman Accused of Luring 17 Minor Boys into Sex, Using Fake Semen to Frame Them for Rape After Getting Caught

An Indonesian woman who has been accused of molesting 17 boys reportedly used fake semen to frame her victims to make herself look like a victim of rape.

Yuanita Sari Anggraini, 25, lured the boys aged eight to 15 to her home through her PlayStation rental business and then engaged in sexual acts with them, according to local news outlet Coconuts.

Investigation Found Semen Sample was Fake, Scratches on Body Self-Inflicted

Police said Yuanita later claimed that eight of the boys were the ones who actually raped her. The outlet reported that she showed scratches to police, saying they were caused by the boys raping her.

She also reportedly gave police a semen sample, stating it was from the boys. However, police said in a statement today that it wasn't even semen, citing an expert.

"The semen sample collected from [Yuanita] was not [the boys'] semen. It was another liquid, as confirmed by an expert witness [who analyzed the sample]," Jambi Police Chief Eko Wahyudi said. The scratches on Yuanita's body were self-inflicted, police added.

Yuanita Aroused Victims with Porn, Seduced them into Sex

Yuanita's husband reportedly made wild admissions about her following her arrest. He said she threatened to "slice up" their young child if he refused her sex.

Previous reports stated two of the boys, aged 12 and 14, were actually forced by Yuanita to have sex. "The trick is to force the two boys to watch a collection of pornographic films on their cell phones first," Pojoksatua reported.

This was, the publication states, to arouse them before they were seduced into having sex with her. Yuanita was arrested last month on the molestation charges. Coconuts reported that one count of child molestation is punishable by up to 15 years' imprisonment in Indonesia.