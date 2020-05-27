Indonesia confirmed 686 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases taking the total number of infections in the country which is located in the Southeastern part of Asia to 23,851, a health ministry official stated on Wednesday.

Indonesia also confirmed 55 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total fatalities to 1,473, the official, Achmad Yurianto, told reporters. As of Wednesday, 6,057 people have recovered. The deadly coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 350,000 deaths globally.

Indonesia Grapples to Tackle Coronavirus

The virus has also infected more than 5.6 million people worldwide in over 170 nations and is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the most affected country in the world followed by Brazil and Russia.

The scientists around the world are currently researching to find a cure for the disease as the countries are slowly trying to revive their economy by lifting the lockdown restrictions which were imposed for curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

(With agency inputs)