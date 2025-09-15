The Supreme Court of India has given a clean chit to Reliance Foundation's wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre, Vantara, dismissing all allegations of illegality after a high-level investigation.

The court, in its order dated September 15, 2025, endorsed Vantara's compliance with both Indian and international laws, ending months of controversy around the Jamnagar-based facility.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising former judges, senior police officials, and customs authorities conducted what the bench described as a "detailed and sufficient" probe. The SIT coordinated with the Central Zoo Authority, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, CITES Management Authority, Enforcement Directorate, and the CBI, among others, and concluded that Vantara had not violated any statute.

"Every animal acquisition, including imports, was backed by valid permits and multi-agency scrutiny. No illegality is found," the SIT said.

The court dismissed allegations of wildlife smuggling, money laundering, or regulatory violations as "baseless publicity stunts" and emphasised that repeated petitions had wasted judicial time.

Vantara, spread across 3,500 acres within Reliance's Jamnagar refinery complex, is one of the world's largest private wildlife rescue centres. It houses over 2,000 animals across 400 species, including elephants, lions, leopards, and exotic birds, many rescued from circuses, temples, and foreign zoos.

The SIT noted that Vantara's facilities exceed prescribed veterinary and welfare benchmarks. Independent recognition from the Global Humane Society, which awarded the centre its "Global Humane Certified Seal of Approval," reinforced its credibility.

Conservation programmes such as elephant rehabilitation, cheetah breeding, and the reintroduction of the critically endangered Spix's Macaw were acknowledged as legitimate, science-based efforts.

The judgment is significant for Singapore-based conservationists and policy experts watching India's environmental governance. It underscores how large-scale private initiatives, when underpinned by compliance, can support global biodiversity goals.

"With utmost humility and gratitude, we welcome the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India. The SIT's report and the Hon'ble Supreme Court's order have made it clear that the doubts and allegations raised against Vantara's animal welfare mission were without any basis. The validation of the truth by the distinguished and widely respected members of the SIT is not just a relief for everyone at Vantara but also a blessing, because it allows our work to speak for itself," a Vantara spokesperson said in a statement.