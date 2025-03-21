Vantara: A Nature-First Approach to Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation

*Mumbai, India:* In a world where urbanisation and industrialisation often come at the cost of nature, Vantara, an animal rehabilitation and conservation centre by the Reliance Group, stands as a beacon of hope for wildlife. Nestled in the serene expanse of Jamnagar, Gujarat, this pioneering initiative is dedicated to animal welfare, conservation, and ecological restoration.

The name Vantara derives from Sanskrit, where 'Van' means forest and 'Tara' means protector or saviour, translating to "Protector of the Forest." True to its name, Vantara offers a second chance at life to rescued and rehabilitated animals. Spanning over 3,000 acres, it provides a safe and nurturing environment for over 2,000 animals across 43 species, including big cats, elephants, birds, and reptiles, many of whom have been rescued from captivity, circuses, illegal trafficking, or distressing conditions.

Vantara prioritizes rehabilitation, ensuring that animals live in enclosures designed to mimic their natural habitats. The facility boasts world-class veterinary care, species-specific diets, and a team of 2,100 dedicated caregivers and conservationists who oversee the animals' nutrition, medical treatment, and overall well-being.

The centre is particularly notable for its 600-acre elephant habitat, which includes a specialized hospital featuring advanced treatments such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy, laser care, and a jacuzzi for arthritis relief. Additionally, a state-of-the-art medical research centre, spanning 1 lakh sq. ft., is equipped with MRI, X-ray, ICU, and CT scan facilities, ensuring comprehensive healthcare for rescued animals. Scientifically planned enclosures, including hydrotherapy pools and water bodies, aid in rehabilitation, while global partnerships with wildlife experts enhance conservation research and academic collaborations.

Vantara has played a crucial role in several conservation success stories, including the reintroduction of the Spix's macaw (Cyanopsitta spixii), which was declared extinct in the wild in the 2000s. Recently, the species was transferred from the Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots (ACTP) breeding centre in Germany to Brazil, with Vantara as a key partner in the global reintroduction programme, providing vital resources and expert guidance. Additionally, Vantara has been instrumental in rescuing elephants from Arunachal Pradesh, now thriving in a chain-free habitat. The initiative has also supported the development of vaccines for elephants through its resources.

Vantara is the brainchild of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, one of India's most celebrated billionaires. Anant Ambani was recently honoured with the prestigious 'Prani Mitra' award by the Animal Welfare Board of India, the country's highest recognition for contributions to animal welfare.

Beyond conservation, Vantara aligns with Reliance's broader vision of sustainability, reinforcing its goal of becoming a net-zero company by 2035. Through habitat restoration, cutting-edge animal care, and a commitment to ecological balance, Vantara stands as a testament to what can be achieved when compassion meets action.