India's Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been voted Asia's sexiest woman followed by Deepika Padukone at number 2. As many as 50 female celebrities figure on a list compiled by the UK-based weekly newspaper, Eastern Eye, following an online poll.

Indian women have bagged seven top spots on the list which also features television stars Surbhi Chandna and Shivangi Joshi. While Padukone couldn't retain the number 1 position she earned last year, she yet again bagged the decade's sexiest woman title.

Bhatt was quoted as saying in an interview that, "I've always believed that true beauty goes beyond what is seen and that is what really counts. We'll grow older, our appearances will change, but a good heart will always keep you beautiful and that is really what we should focus on."

50 sexiest TV actors

Asjad Nazir, who is the founder of the 50 sexiest Asian woman 2019 list, in a post on his Twitter handle shared the female television actors who have made it to the top 50 sexiest women list in Asia. Nazir wrote, "Four of the fabulous TV stars in my 2019 50 Sexiest Asian Women list out today only in Eastern Eye newspaper. @eyehinakhan @SurbhiChandna @Theniasharma @OfficialHelly7 are amazing symbols of girl power and empowering others. ⚡️#HinaKhan #SurbhiChandna #NiaSharma #HellyShah".

Lily Singh bags 14th rank

Nazir also congratulated Lilly Singh, who bagged the 14th spot in the 50 sexiest Asian women list 2019, for being highest-placed as a newcomer in the world list.

Earlier, Nazir had released the 50 sexiest Asian males in the world in 2019 which was topped by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.