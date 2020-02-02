Death toll due to novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak went over 300 on Saturday, with Philippines reporting first fatality outside mainland China. About 20,000 cases have been reported in over two dozen countries.

Majority of fatalities and cases have been reported in China's Hubei province, with its capital Wuhan being the hardest-hit in the latest virus outbreak. Several countries, such as USA, UK, Germany, France, Japan and India, have evacuated their citizens out of Wuhan. The evacuees have been quarantined for at least two weeks. Quite opposed to what one would have thought, Indian evacuees have been captured, dancing, in a quarantine centre.

A little background

640 Indians and seven Maldivians were evacuated in two batches on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, respectively, India Today reported. Upon landing in India, the evacuees were placed in specialized quarantine centres in Manesar (in the Indian state of Haryana) and Delhi, set-up by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. A video has emerged online of Indian evacuees dancing in the specialized quarantine centre set up at Manesar.

"Thank God, our boys are affected by wrong Corona," a user wrote, referring to Corona beer. "Even the virus is thinking...why the hell am I here," responded another. Some questioned why they were made to stay together as in case one of them is infected, it can be transmitted to others. While others lauded their spirit, coming back from a tensed situation. All evacuees were tested for the virus before boarding flight and six of those who showed symptoms were de-boarded.

Two novel coronavirus cases reported in India

India has reported two cases of novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), both in south Indian state of Kerala. The first patient was a student at Wuhan University, while the second one had travelled to China recently. Both of them have been placed in isolation and their condition are reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, India has suspended e-visa facility for Chinese nationals and foreigners who have recently travelled to China, in an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading.