Indianapolis Woman Shot Dead by Husband After She Kicked Him Out for Cheating, Filed Restraining Order Against Him

An Indiana woman who was fatally shot by her husband in front of the couple's children, just days after she filed a protective order against him and kicked him out of the house for cheating on her and being abusive towards her, according to cops and witnesses.

Cecil Mains, 46, was formally charged Sunday with murder after allegedly shooting his wife, Jeri Mains, 44, on Dec. 28, with a .380 handgun that struck her in the heart, liver, and spine, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime.

'My Dad Just Shot My Mom'

The couple's four children, aged 19, 16, 14 and 10, called police after witnessing the alleged killing. "My dad is shooting my mom!" the 10-year-old told a 911 dispatcher, according to the affidavit. "I'm hiding," the child said. "My mom has a restraining order against him. ... I can't live without her."

According to police, the 14-year-old was the first to call 911, followed by the 19-year-old and the 16-year-old. "My dad just shot my mom," the 19-year-old said. "He shot her in the house and in the driveway!"

Jeri Mains Filed a Protective Order Against Cecil Mains 3 Days Before the Shooting, Kicked Him Out of the House

According to court documents, Jeri Mains had filed for a protective order against her husband on Christmas Day, just three days before the shooting. Since the order was filed on a holiday, a judge was unable to sign off on it due to the court offices being closed.

The court petition reportedly shows that Jeri Mains described herself as a victim of domestic violence, with Cecil Mains allegedly assaulting her with kitchen tongs on Christmas Eve, causing a laceration and bruising.

The probable cause affidavit says police spoke to Jeri Mains' brother and were told that she "caught Cecil cheating on her" and "had Cecil move out of their residence," though it's unclear when exactly. "He began living with his brother," the affidavit says.

Cecil Mains Threatened to Kill Himself in Front of Her and Their Kids After She Told Him She was Filling for Divorce

On Christmas Eve, Cecil Mains met Jeri Mains in a court parking lot after she informed him that she wanted to file for divorce, according to the petition. Jeri Mains said she recorded a conversation with her husband in which he threatened to kill himself in front of her and their kids.

Police say Cecil Mains shot and killed Jeri Mains in front of their children and then left her body in the driveway before fleeing in his Toyota Tundra. He was arrested the following day after authorities spotted his vehicle and pulled him over.

Cecil Mains is being held without bond at the Marion County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10 for an attorney conference.