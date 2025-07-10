Indianapolis Mother Arrested After Offering Man to Rape 7-Month-Old Daughter for $400

An Indiana mother-of-seven is facing a felony sex trafficking charge after she tried to get $400 from a man in exchange for raping her seven-month-old daughter, according to police.

Morgan Stapp, 32, was arrested on Tuesday at a home in Indianapolis following a months-long investigation that stemmed from disturbing messages and photos shared on Snapchat, FOX59 reported.

'U Can F**k Her for $400'

The FBI launched the investigation in November after they received a report from the social media platform that included the messages sent by an individual with the username "morgan-stapp."

"U can f**k her for 400$," one message read, according to records obtained by FOX59. "Half now rest after. I'll send my address. I do live alone, and her dad is not in the picture."

Stapp Claimed Her Account was 'Hacked'

When Stapp was interviewed by the FBI on November 11, 2024, she reportedly claimed that her Snapchat had been "hacked" and that she no longer had access to her "morgan-stapp" account.

Stapp explained that she had received an email saying her account was permanently banned due to "online commercial sex transactions." Later that same month, Stapp reportedly admitted to lying to the FBI about being banned from her account.

The FBI requested help from the Indianapolis metro police, who obtained a search warrant of Stapp's Snapchat account, leading them to thousands of messages over the course of three days in November.

Stapp Sent Out Messages Asking Users if They Wanted to Buy Her 'Nudes' So She Could Pay for Baby Diapers

There were 81 messages that Stapp sent out, asking the question, "Would you be interested in buying my nudes so I can get baby diapers?"

The messages, all of which were sent after Stapp claimed she no longer had access to the app, were sent from an IP address in an area near her home address, police said.

Stapp was booked into the Marion County Jail on felony charges of attempted child sexual trafficking and her bond was set at $200,000. She is scheduled to be in court Friday.