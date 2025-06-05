Indianapolis Man Who was Playing with Gun Fatally Shoots Best Friend

An Indianapolis man has been charged with reckless homicide after allegedly shooting and killing a woman while handling a handgun during a gathering with friends.

According to police and court documents, Elliot Hines, who was with friends at a home on Burbank Road on May 30, told officers he accidentally discharged his black Taurus handgun after setting it on a dryer, striking the woman in the head. The weapon reportedly "misfired," resulting in her death.

Multiple witnesses stated Hines had been "playing with" the loaded firearm throughout the evening, even pointing it at several people despite repeated pleas for him to stop. At one point, a witness said, Hines cocked the weapon.

As the group got up to check on the dogs, Hines reportedly placed the gun on the dryer. He later told police, "I must have hit the trigger."

Court documents reveal that when police officers arrived at the scene, Hines was near hysterical with blood on his hands.

"Oh my god, I can't believe I just killed someone by accident," he allegedly said.

Police said he continued to blurt admissions out, unprompted.

"I'm sorry.... can someone wipe my hands, her blood is all over my hands... I just set it down and it just f***ing shot bro, it went straight in her f***ing face.... I f***ing killed her, Oh my God.... I'm so sorry."

Police said Hines initially threatened to flee but was convinced by friends to remain at the scene. He disassembled the weapon, placed it on a Jeep, and waited for officers to arrive.

Both Hines and witnesses told investigators that he had not been drinking prior to the incident but began consuming alcohol afterward. Court documents note that Hines vomited multiple times on the scene and became fixated on the blood on his hands.

Once in custody, he repeatedly asked to clean his hands and reported experiencing a severe panic attack, prompting officers to call for medical assistance. A medic also had to be called to the interview room to check on Hines due to him saying he was having a severe panic attack due to "killing his best friend."

On Monday, Hines was formally charged with reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony, and three counts of pointing a firearm, each a Level 6 felony. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison for the reckless homicide charge. The investigation is ongoing.