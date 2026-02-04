Indianapolis Man Rescued After Ignoring Warnings, Falling into Icy Pond to Click Selfie of Colorful Fountain

A 35-year-old man is lucky to be alive after falling through thin ice at the Holcomb Gardens pond on Butler University's campus late Monday night while reportedly trying to take a selfie.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD), at around 11 p.m. the man spotted colorful fountain lights while driving by the Holcomb Gardens pond and thought it would be a "great photo opportunity."

He then parked his car, left it running and walked towards the pond. Despite warning signs and visibly weak ice, he continued toward the fountain, where the ice gave way and he plunged into the freezing water.

The man managed to stay partially afloat by leaning on the ice and holding his phone, which allowed him to dial 911. MESA 911 Dispatch transferred the emergency to IFD, and Butler University Police Department (BUPD) officers were first on scene. Officers attempted to throw ropes but couldn't pull him out.

IFD Engine and Ladder 31 arrived moments later, joined by IFD Tactical 14, which deployed two top water-rescue specialists. Firefighters crawled across the ice and secured the man using a rescue sling, pulling him out within three minutes of Tactical 14's arrival.

Officials estimate the man was submerged for 20–25 minutes in 10-foot-deep water before being taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition. As of Tuesday morning, he remains in stable condition.

Firefighters emphasized that the man was "extraordinarily fortunate" to survive and urged residents to avoid walking on frozen ponds, especially near fountains or moving water.