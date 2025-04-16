Indianapolis Father was Killed After Being Lured on Date by Teen, Her Boyfriend

Two teenage suspects are charged with murder and robbery for their involvement in the fatal shooting of a man in January on Indiana's north side.

According to court records, the victim was tricked by a 19-year-old woman into a date that turned into a robbery. The woman's 18-year-old boyfriend allegedly committed the shooting.

Woman and Her Boyfriend Planned to Rob Pryor After Setting Up a Date

Jarrell Pryor, 26, a father-of-one was set up, ambushed and shot to death near 49th and Primrose just north of the State Fairgrounds in late January. Just a few hours before Pryor was killed, police believe he sent a message to Alexis Hawkins, asking a three-word question, "When u free?"

The affidavit claims that while Hawkins agreed to go on a date with Pryor, she was simultaneously texting her boyfriend, Brian Winston Jr., making a plan to rob the unsuspecting victim. On the night of their date, Winston allegedly shot Pryor while he sat in his car, killing the young father.

Instagram Messages Tied Hawkins and Winston to the Crime

While talking to police, Hawkins allegedly admitted she was at the scene and inside the victim's car at the time of the shooting, but denied her involvement in the crime. However, police found a text conversation between Hawkins and Winston that tied them to the robbery and murder.

After obtaining a search warrant on Hawkins' Instagram account, police also found that she had made several Google searches, trying to read up news articles on the fatal shooting. "News today," "news today near me," and "shootings Keystone" are some of the searches she made on the day of the shooting.

Police also found that she allegedly sent messages to several people asking for a ride from a location near the crime scene around the time the shooting occured.

When Hawkins was questioned by police on Feb. 6, the Indianapolis Star reported that she said she couldn't remember that night. She specifically said she didn't have any guns with her at the time, reportedly telling police, "no weapon to say I did anything. My fingerprints aren't on anything."

Hawkins was asked by police if they would find her fingerprints in Pryor's car, to which she responded, "it's not going to be on no weapon, though." The Indianapolis Star also reported that when police asked about a message sent by Hawkins in which she said she was going to make a "play," she stopped co-operating and requested an attorney.

Hawkins, Winston Charged with Murder, Robbery

Hawkins was arrested in February and charged with murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Her next court date is May 19.

Winston was charged with murder, felony murder, and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. He appeared in court on April 15 and is also scheduled to appear on May 19. Both Winston and Hawkins are being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.