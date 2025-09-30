Indiana Woman Shoots, Kills Man Who Made Unwanted Sexual Advances Towards Her at Her Home

A woman shot and killed a man during an alleged sexual assault at her home in Cumberland on Sunday evening.

As reported by local news outlet, WRTV, Cumberland police officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. to a disturbance with a weapon in the 11300 block of Dunshire Drive. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman outside the residence who said she was attacked in her home and that a man was shot inside.

Officers entered the residence and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition, where medical staff attempted life-saving surgery. The man later succumbed to his injuries.

Cumberland investigators collected evidence and interviewed multiple people. The woman was identified as the homeowner and was co-operative with investigators.

According to preliminary investigation, the man and woman were known to each other, and the man was invited to the home. At some point, the man made several unwanted sexual advances toward the woman, and she attempted to create distance from him.

The man then followed her into a separate room, where a sexual assault began to take place. During that assault, the woman was able to retrieve her firearm and fire one shot in self-defense. The woman sustained injuries from the assault and was treated at a local hospital.

Investigators located evidence at the scene that is consistent with the woman's account of events. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office has been made aware of the investigation and investigators will present the case for official review once all evidence is gathered.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department at (317) 894-3525 or by email at CMPDInvestigations@Cumberland.in.gov. You may also contact CrimeStoppers of Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.