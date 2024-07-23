Indiana Woman Drugged 12-Year-Old She was Babysitting, Molested Her and Forced Her to Engage in Sexual Acts with Men

A 21-year-old Bloomington, Indiana, woman has been arrested after police say she gave a 12-year-old pills, molested her and then coerced her into engaging in sexual acts with several men.

As reported by WBIW, Naomi Floren was charged with three felony counts of child molesting, two counts of vicarious sexual gratification with a victim under the age of 14, sexual battery with a deadly weapon, sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, and two counts of neglect of a dependent. She is also facing a misdemeanor charge of delinquency of a minor.

According to court documents, Floren babysat the victim and four other siblings between July 3 and July 9. Police said the abuse began when Floren invited a 17-year-old boy to her apartment while she was babysitting. The victim stated that Floren told the boy she was 15 years of age, and not 12.

During this visit, Floren gave the victim a pill and told her to take a hit on a marijuana blunt. After the drugs took effect, the 17-year-old boy made several unwanted sexual moves on the victim.

The next day, Floren gave the victim another pill and a vape containing THC to smoke. Floren then took the victim to an upstairs apartment to meet a 54-year-old man she referred to as "Rat Guy." Floren told the man the victim was 18 years old. The man then sexually assaulted the victim and took explicit photos of the encounter. After the abuse, the victim was given a $20 bill.

The following day, Floren took the girl to another apartment in the complex to meet two men. Again, the victim was given an orange pill and something to drink. The girl told police she was "very impaired" but recalls being forced to have sex with the two men.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Floren's apartment and found prescription bottles that contained pills administered to the victim. They also seized Floren's phone and found explicit photos and videos of the girl and Floren on the device.

Floren has denied the allegations but admitted to taking the victim to the 54-year-old man's apartment. She is currently being held in Monroe County Jail on a surety $250,000 bond and a $1,000 cash bond. Her hearing is scheduled for July 22 in Monroe Circuit Court 2.