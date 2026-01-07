Indiana Teen Fatally Shot Brother of Ex-Girlfriend's New Boyfriend, Threatened to Kill Whoever She Dated Next

An Indiana teenager who went on the run after an alleged fatal shooting late last year has turned himself in to police.

Antwan Hayes, 19, is in custody after the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said he allegedly shot and killed Kenneth Anthony Murff Jr., 23, on Nov. 11, 2025.

Hayes' Ex Tried to Hide Her New Relationship but He Tracked Her Down

Police said Hayes surrendered to police on Jan. 1, after which he was formally arrested and charged with murder and burglary with a deadly weapon. Murff was not dating Hayes' ex-girlfriend, but his brother was.

Police said Hayes made the threat to kill whoever his ex-girlfriend dated next after the former couple broke up months prior to the shooting in November. The unidentified woman told police that she tried to hide her new relationship from Hayes and took measures to ensure Hayes could not find her.

However, Hayes eventually did track her down, police said, in the early morning hours of Nov. 11, 2025. The woman arrived at her new boyfriend's home in Indianapolis, Indiana, at 4 a.m. Police said Hayes showed up at the same house just 10 minutes later, after he attempted to contact her multiple times.

Hayes Allegedly Yelled at His Ex to Open the Door Before the Shooting, Then Shot Murff Through the Side Window

According to court documents, Hayes was seen on surveillance video at the home carrying a pistol with an extended magazine as he approached the front door. Several neighbors told police that they heard Hayes shouting at the woman to open the door and allegedly saying, "Open the front door before I kill somebody."

When the door didn't open, Hayes walked to the side of the home and allegedly fired multiple shots into a side window, striking Murff. Murff was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said Hayes and his ex-girlfriend fled the property in her car. She later said she left with Hayes because she was "confused and afraid." She told police that she never expected Hayes to follow through on his alleged threats.

Hayes was charged with murder and burglary with a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Marion County Jail without bond. His next court date is scheduled for March 3.